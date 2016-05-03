ZURICH May 3 The head of ethics and compliance
at Novartis is retiring next month, the Swiss drugmaker
said on Tuesday, stepping down as the company's conduct comes
under scrutiny in two of its markets.
Eric Cornut, a 27-year Novartis veteran, was named to the
post in August 2014 to root out any bad behaviour at the group.
Cornut, who will be 59 next month, will remain a government
affairs adviser to Chief Executive Joe Jimenez.
The move comes as Novartis fights a widening lawsuit by U.S.
prosecutors who allege its sales force ran a decade-long doctor
kickback scheme involving sham events that led to overcharging
the federal government.
It has disputed the allegations, which were filed in 2013,
but now faces an investigation in Turkey after an anonymous
whistleblower alleged it paid bribes there to secure business
advantages worth an estimated $85 million.
Novartis said Shannon Klinger would succeed Cornut. She was
mostly recently general counsel for its Sandoz generics
business.
"Ms Klinger will be responsible for continuing to strengthen
Novartis' commitment to integrity and compliance and for
overseeing global litigation and investigations," Novartis said.
