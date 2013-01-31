By Adam Kerlin
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Jan 31 Novartis AG said on
Thursday it is recalling 183 lots of cough syrup after
discovering the child-resistant feature on some bottle caps was
not functioning correctly.
The Swiss drug company is recalling 142 lots of Triaminic
and 41 lots of Theraflu Warming Relief Syrups manufactured in
the United States before December 2011.
The company said it received four reports of accidental
ingestion of the Triaminic syrup. One patient required medical
attention but recovered.
No adverse affects were reported with the Theraflu syrup,
but the product is being recalled because it has the same cap as
the malfunctioning Triaminic bottles.
The affected cough syrup bottles were produced at Novartis'
Lincoln, Nebraska, manufacturing facility. A consumer complaint
last November triggered an internal investigation that led the
company to issue the recall.
Julie Masow, a spokeswoman for Novartis, said 97 percent of
the product in question has either been used or already
returned.
Manufacturing at the Lincoln, Nebraska, facility was
suspended in December 2011 and has yet to reopen, Masow said.