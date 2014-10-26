BRIEF-Anthem responds to U.S. Court of appeals decision on acquisition of Cigna
* Anthem responds to U.S. Court of appeals decision on acquisition of Cigna
SYDNEY Oct 27 Australia's CSL Ltd, the world's largest blood products company, said on Monday it had agreed to buy Novartis AG's global influenza vaccine business for $275 million.
Combining the Novartis unit with CSL subsidiary bioCSL would great the No.2 player in the $4 billion global influenza vaccine industry, CSL said in a statement to the Australian stock exchange.
CSL said it would fund the deal with surplus cash and estimated integration costs at $100 million, while synergies were seen at $75 million a year by 2020. (Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)
* Sunesis Pharmaceuticals - in conjunction with Bjerkholt's resignation, on April 27, 2017, board appointed Daniel N. Swisher as company's interim CFO