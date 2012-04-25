ZURICH, April 25 Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG
NOVN.VX said on Wednesday it has won European Union approval
for its Signifor as the first medical therapy for Cushing's
disease, a rare hormonal disorder.
Signifor, which is designed for Cushing's disease patients
who cannot have surgery or for whom surgery has not been
successful, had already won a green light from the European
Medicines Agency (EMA) in January. [ID:nL6E8CK24E]
Cushing's is caused by a small tumour of the pituitary gland
making too much of a hormone. Standard treatment is surgical
removal of the tumour, but this does not always work.