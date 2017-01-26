ZURICH Jan 26 Moody's cut Novartis's
debt rating outlook on Thursday to negative from stable, saying
the Swiss drugmaker's borrowing capacity would be weakened by
its debt-financed share buyback at a time of stagnating sales.
While affirming Novartis' Aa3 long-term ratings, Moody's
analysts wrote the proposed buyback "puts further strain on the
company's credit metrics, which were already weak for the Aa3
rating category prior to the announcement".
"The buyback is well in excess of the company's free cash
flow ... and will weaken the company's credit metrics over the
next 12 months during a period where the company expects sales
to be broadly in line with 2016," wrote analyst Knut Slatten.
On Wednesday, Novartis finance chief Harry Kirsch
acknowledged that any bolt-on acquisitions approaching the $5
billion limit flagged by Chief Executive Joe Jimenez would force
Novartis to issue new debt, just like with the buyback.
But Kirsch was confident in Novartis's financial muscle.
"Credit ratings we leave to credit rating agencies, but we
have, even with this additional leverage, a very strong balance
sheet," he said.
Still, Moody's cautioned that any "debt-funded acquisitions
towards the upper end of the targeted range could prove negative
for the rating unless mitigated by the company's financial
policies."
Novartis does have an ace up its sleeve: The big $13 billion
stake in cross-town rival Roche that Novartis has said
it could sell, should an appropriate buyer emerge.
Moody's said unloading assets would buy breathing room,
provided Novartis directs proceeds to debt reduction rather than
shareholder returns.
