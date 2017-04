(Adds Novartis comment, details on possible fine)

TOKYO Jan 9 Japan's health ministry filed a criminal complaint against Novartis AG's local unit on Thursday after the pharmaceuticals company promoted its best-selling blood pressure drug Diovan using manipulated data.

The complaint, filed with the Tokyo District Public Prosecutor's Office, is the first in Japan to be brought solely on the basis of exaggerated advertising, banned under the pharmaceutical affairs law, a ministry official said.

Several Japanese hospitals stopped offering Diovan last year after two universities retracted papers on the drug's efficacy for preventing strokes and heart disease.

The government's move follows months of on-site investigations at Novartis Pharma, the Swiss drug giant's local arm. The company admitted last year that an employee who assisted in the drug's clinical trials had acted inappropriately, promising improved training and oversight procedures.

In a statement on Thursday, Novartis said it had implemented corrective measures and was cooperating fully with the authorities.

Anyone found guilty of exaggerated advertising of drugs in Japan can be punished with up to two years in prison or a fine of as much as two million yen ($19,100), or both.

Japan is an important market for Novartis, accounting for around a quarter of Diovan's global sales before the scandal. Annual sales of Diovan in Japan have topped 100 billion yen ($954 million) since 2005, according to Novartis Pharma.

Last October, the drugmaker's pharmaceutical head David Epstein said the impact on Diovan sales from the episode should not be significant, although he acknowledged sales of the drug had fallen.

Diovan's patent expired in Japan last September, allowing competition from generic drugs.

($1 = 104.8350 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim. Additional reporting by Yoko Kubota in Tokyo and Caroline Copley in Zurich.; Editing by Edmund Klamann and Elaine Hardcastle)