BRIEF-Western New England Bancorp quarterly earnings per share $0.17
* Western New England Bancorp, Inc reports results for quarter ended March 31, 2017 and declares quarterly dividend
BRUSSELS, Sept 1 European Union competition regulators have until Oct. 3 to decide whether to approve U.S. drugmaker Eli Lilly and Co's $5.4 billion bid for Swiss peer Novartis's animal health business.
The deal, which will create the world's second-largest animal health company, was notified to the European Commission last week, the EU antitrust authority's website showed on Monday.
The takeover is one of several deals announced recently in the pharmaceutical industry, including Roche Holding AG's $8.3 billion bid for InterMune Inc, and AbbVie Inc's $54 billion offer for Shire Plc. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Michael Urquhart)
* Western New England Bancorp, Inc reports results for quarter ended March 31, 2017 and declares quarterly dividend
TORONTO, April 26 Hackers are demanding increasingly hefty ransoms to free computers paralyzed with viruses, as cyber criminals seek to maximize profits from large numbers of victims willing to pay up, according to cyber security firm Symantec Corp.