ZURICH Dec 16 U.S. health regulators have
approved Novartis' drug Signifor LAR as a treatment
for a rare and life-threatening hormonal disorder, the Swiss
drugmaker said on Tuesday.
The Basel-based firm said the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration (FDA) backed its drug Signifor LAR to treat
acromegaly in adults for whom surgery is not an option, after
two late-stage studies showed the drug allowed for greater
disease control than existing therapies.
Acromegaly is caused by a benign tumor in the pituitary
gland due to the secretion of excess growth hormones, and can
lead to the enlargement of body parts, including the hands, feet
and facial features.
Last month, Novartis won approval for Signifor LAR from
European health regulators.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Sunil Nair)