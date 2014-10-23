ZURICH Oct 23 Swiss drugmaker Novartis
said on Thursday two late-stage trials showed its drug
secukinumab improved symptoms of ankylosing spondylitis, a
debilitating joint condition of the spine.
The trials, which involved a total of approximately 600
patients, found Novartis' drug improved signs and symptoms of
the disease as well as physical function and quality of life
compared with placebo.
The results follow on from positive findings for the
anti-inflammation drug in a type of arthritis associated with
the skin disease psoriasis last month.
Novartis plans to file for regulatory approval of
secukinumab to treat ankylosing spondylitis and psoriatic
arthritis in 2015.
Earlier this week, an advisory panel to the U.S. Food and
Drug Administration unanimously recommended the use of
secukinumab in patients with a type of psoriasis, paving the way
for its approval.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley)