(Adds details of deal)
BRUSSELS Oct 3 EU antitrust regulators approved
U.S. drugmaker Eli Lilly's $5.4 billion takeover of
Swiss peer Novartis's animal health business on
Friday.
The European Commission said it was satisfied that the deal
would not hinder competition and cleared it unconditionally.
The bid will allow Lilly to strengthen and diversify its
Elanco unit and is one of several announced in the healthcare
sector in recent months as firms seek to gain scale or
specialise in certain disease areas.
The Commission said the takeover would create overlaps
between the activities of the two drugmakers in the markets for
parasiticides and antimicrobials.
But it concluded that more competitors could enter the
market in the coming years and keep prices in check.
Novartis separately agreed in April to buy GlaxoSmithKline's
oncology products for $14.5 billion and sell its vaccine
business to the British drugmaker for $7.1 billion.
(Reporting by Julia Fioretti; Editing by David Holmes)