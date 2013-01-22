ZURICH Jan 22 Novartis (NOVN.VX) clinched European approval for the first vaccine against meningitis B, and will seek to sell the drug as soon as possible.

"Novartis is working with health authorities to provide access to Bexsero as soon as possible," the Swiss drugmaker said in a statement on Tuesday.

There is currently no approved vaccine offering broad protection against "MenB," this particular type of meningitis. (Reporting By Katharina Bart)