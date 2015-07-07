July 7 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it approved Novartis AGs' drug to treat heart failure.

The drug, Entresto, has been shown to reduce the rate of death and hospitalization related to heart failure, the FDA said in a statement on Tuesday. (1.usa.gov/1Uxv4Dv) (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)