July 24 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration
approved Novartis AG's oral pill to treat the most
common form of advanced skin cancer.
The drug, Odomzo, carry a boxed warning to alert the risks
that it may cause death or severe birth defects in a developing
fetus when administered to a pregnant woman. (1.usa.gov/1HOgvov)
Odomzo, which targets patients with locally advanced basal
cell carcinoma, halts or reduces the growth of cancerous tissues
by suppressing the molecular pathway active in basal cell
cancers.
Basal cell carcinoma is generally a slow growing and
painless form of skin cancer that starts in the top layer of the
skin.
It develops on areas of skin that are regularly exposed to
sunlight or other ultraviolet radiation.
Although locally advanced basal skin cancer does not spread
to other parts of the body, it cannot be cured with surgery or
radiation therapy.
Roche Holding AG's Erivedge was the first pill to
be approved in 2012 by the FDA for the condition.
One in five Americans are likely to develop skin cancer in
their lifetime, according to the American Academy of
Dermatology.
