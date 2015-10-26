BRIEF-Mabion Q1 prelim. net loss at 16 mln zlotys
* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT ITS Q1 PRELIM. NET LOSS WAS AT 16 MILLION ZLOTYS ON REVENUE OF 0 ZLOTYS
Oct 26 U.S. health regulators said on Monday that there was no evidence of increased cardiovascular risks related to Novartis AG's treatment, Stalevo, for Parkinson's disease.
Recommendations for using the drug, which won U.S. approval in 2003, will remain the same on the labels, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said, after examining data from a required clinical trial and one additional study. (1.usa.gov/1R9cqP6)
The agency had warned patients and healthcare professionals about such risks in August 2010, after it identified certain issues in a clinical trial comparing Stalevo with a combination of drugs, carbidopa and levodopa.
The combination treatment has not shown any increased cardiovascular risks.
U.S-listed shares of the Swiss drugmaker were little changed at $92.33 on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday.
(Reporting By Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
* Says it plans to set up new production subsidiary to take over business from Noshiro plant of unit Kyorin Pharmaceutical Company, Limited and manufacture division of KYORIN Rimedio Co.,Ltd.