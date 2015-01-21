BRIEF-Rent-A-Center Q1 GAAP shr loss $0.13
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Jan 21 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it approved Novartis AG's drug to treat adults with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis.
Plaque psoriasis is a skin disease caused by dysfunction of the immune system and which leads to painful, itchy red patches. (1.usa.gov/1CBybiX) (Reporting by Anjali Rao Koppala in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Rambus - initiated accelerated share repurchase program with Barclays to repurchase about $50 million of common stock, with initial delivery of 3.2 million shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: