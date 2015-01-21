Jan 21 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it approved Novartis AG's drug to treat adults with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis.

Plaque psoriasis is a skin disease caused by dysfunction of the immune system and which leads to painful, itchy red patches. (1.usa.gov/1CBybiX) (Reporting by Anjali Rao Koppala in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)