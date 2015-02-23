Feb 23 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Novartis AG's drug for treating a form of cancer that affects white blood cells.

Multiple myeloma causes these cells to rapidly multiply and crowd out healthy blood cells from the bone marrow.

The drug, Farydak, slows the multiplication of cells or causes them to die by blocking the activity of certain enzymes in the body. (1.usa.gov/1a6PAbm) (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)