LONDON Dec 1 The European Medicines Agency has
started a review into the safety of Novartis's flu
vaccine Fluad, following serious adverse events, including
deaths, in a small number of elderly Italian patients.
The issue is being discussed at a meeting starting on Monday
of the agency's Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee,
which brings together European experts on the safety of
medicines.
Two batches of the flu vaccine have now been suspended in
Italy as a result of the issue, although it is not yet clear
whether there is a direct link between the vaccine and the
fatalities.
The issue first came to light last week and Novartis said in
a statement at the time that no causal relationship had been
established.
The European watchdog said it was working with the Italian
medicines agency and other EU medicines regulatory authorities
to investigate the cause of serious adverse events.
Testing of the vaccine batches is now underway, as well as a
detailed analysis of the case reports from Italy. This includes
examining all available information on the affected patients'
age, health condition and medication regime.
Australia's CSL has agreed to buy Novartis's global
flu vaccine business for $275 million as the Swiss drugmaker
focuses its business portfolio.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler, editing by Louise Heavens)