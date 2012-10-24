BRIEF-Weiguang Biological Products' IPO oversubscribed in online tranche
June 4 Shenzhen Weiguang Biological Products Co Ltd
ZURICH Oct 24 Switzerland's drug watchdog ordered a precautionary halt to deliveries of flu vaccines made by Novartis on Wednesday after authorities in Italy banned their use due to possible side effects.
Swissmedic said it was acting was due to "possible impurities," in Agrippal and Fluad. At most 160,000 vaccine doses were be affected, it said.
"Given the current unclear situation Swissmedic has issued a halt on deliveries for the cited vaccines and recommends not using them until further notice," it said in a statement.
For more, click on
(Reporting by Catherine Bosley)
June 4 Shenzhen Weiguang Biological Products Co Ltd
June 4 Women with advanced breast cancer who carry specific genetic mutations experienced double the response rate and delayed disease progression when treated with AstraZeneca Plc's Lynparza compared with standard chemotherapy, according to data from a late-stage trial presented on Sunday.