BRIEF-FDA removes import ban on several of Hisun Pharma's veterinary medicine ingredients
* Says FDA removes U.S. import ban on its raw materials for veterinary medicine
ROME Oct 31 Italy is still reviewing the results of tests on Novartis anti-influenza vaccines, but is "cautiously positive" about being able to lift a ban on some lots in coming days, the nation's drug safety authority said on Wednesday.
Switzerland's health watchdog said earlier in the day that it had its own ban on Novartis' flu vaccines after the drugmaker presented evidence supporting their safety and efficacy.
Italy announced a ban on some Novartis flu vaccines last week.
(Reporting by Steve Scherer)
* Says FDA removes U.S. import ban on its raw materials for veterinary medicine
WASHINGTON, June 3 U.S. Vice President Mike Pence on Saturday urged the Republican-controlled Congress to complete the job of dismantling Obamacare this summer and move on quickly to another big-ticket item on President Donald Trump's agenda: tax cuts.