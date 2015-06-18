ZURICH, June 18 Novartis AG said on Thursday it expects to increase its margin this year as it restructures its drug portfolio and cuts costs, as well as cash for a higher dividend and smaller, strategic acquisitions.

"While we continue to improve productivity and generate leverage, our capital allocation priorities remain the same: investing in the existing business, growing the annual dividend, bolt-on acquisitions, and share buybacks," the Basel-based drugmaker said in a statement.

Novartis, the world's biggest supplier of prescription drugs by sales, is briefing investors about prospects at its research centre in Boston.

The drugmaker is in a strong position relative to its peers thanks to recent advances with new drugs, including the widely anticipated heart failure medicine LCZ696 and a recently launched psoriasis injection called Cosentyx.

These should buffer it from cheaper copycat competition to older drugs.