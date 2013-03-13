BRIEF-Crystal Genomics says subscription results of private placement
* Says its previously announced 1.2 million common shares have been subscribed on May 31
ZURICH, March 13 Novartis said data on multiple sclerosis drug Gilenya will be presented at an upcoming neurology conference.
Three late-stage clinical studies on the drug will be presented to the American Academy of Neurology American Academy of Neurology, which takes place March 16 to 23. (Reporting By Katharina Bart)
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.1 yuan per share(before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 8