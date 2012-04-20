ZURICH, April 20 Novartis said it had
agreed with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on label
changes for multiple sclerosis drug Gilenya to include a
recommendation that patients are more closely monitored for
heart problems.
"The label update in the United States for Gilenya
recommends that patients with certain pre-existing cardiac
conditions or those taking certain concomitant medications would
require overnight monitoring following administration of first
dose of medication," Novartis said in a statement on Friday.
The move follows a similar demand from European health
regulators earlier on Friday.
(Reporting By Katharina Bart)