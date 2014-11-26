BRIEF-Production Plus Energy to form JV with Schlumberger in Canada and US
* Entered into an agreement with Schlumberger to create joint ventures in Canada and US
WASHINGTON Nov 26 Novartis AG has agreed to sell its nicotine patch, Habitrol, in order to win U.S. antitrust approval for a consumer healthcare joint venture with Britain's GlaxoSmithKline, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission said on Wednesday.
Novartis and GlaxoSmithKline had previously announced that they were creating the venture, and that Glaxo would buy Novartis' vaccines business, excluding flu vaccines. Novartis would buy Glaxo's oncology drugs portfolio, the companies said in April.
Novartis and Glaxo, which has Nicoderm CQ, are two of only three companies that sell nicotine patches to U.S. retailers, the FTC said. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Ros Krasny and Susan Heavey)
April 20 Verizon Communications Inc on Thursday reported its first-ever quarterly loss of subscribers, even as it offered an unlimited data plan, raising fresh questions from analysts that the No. 1 U.S. wireless carrier may need to diversify its business with a larger deal.