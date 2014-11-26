US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as earnings gather pace
April 20 Wall Street opened higher on Thursday as the quarterly earnings season kicked into high gear.
(Adds background on deal, Novartis statement)
WASHINGTON Nov 26 Switzerland's Novartis AG has agreed to sell its nicotine patch, Habitrol, in order to win U.S. antitrust approval for a consumer healthcare joint venture with Britain's GlaxoSmithKline, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission said on Wednesday.
The deal is part of a three-way transaction unveiled in April, which includes GSK buying Novartis' vaccines business, Novartis purchasing GSK's cancer drugs, and the two groups tying up in consumer healthcare.
Britain's GSK has a shareholder meeting on Dec. 18 to consider the proposed deal, in which more than $20 billion in assets will change hands.
The consumer healthcare portion of the deal approved on a Wednesday would create a joint venture to market products like toothpaste, cold remedies, and skin care aids. GSK will own roughly two-thirds of the joint venture and Novartis will own about one-third, the FTC said in a court filing.
Novartis and Glaxo, which has Nicoderm CQ, are two of only three companies that sell nicotine patches to U.S. retailers, the FTC said.
Habitrol, which had $58 million in sales in 2013, will be sold to India's Dr. Reddy's, the FTC said.
The five-member commission, which is made up of three Democrats and two Republicans, approved the settlement unanimously. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Ros Krasny and Susan Heavey)
April 20 Wall Street opened higher on Thursday as the quarterly earnings season kicked into high gear.
Apr 20 Below is a summary of Thursday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Thursday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 20,883.0 68,379.6 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of tr