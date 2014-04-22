LONDON, April 22 GlaxoSmithKline said
the group's deal with Novartis narrowed its focus on
the key areas of vaccines, respiratory, consumer and HIV
medicines, and could be followed by the disposal of its
portfolio of older drugs.
Chief Executive Andrew Witty said the core areas made up 70
percent of the business and it was accelerating a review of its
established product portfolio that made up about half of the
rest.
"You should not be surprised if we were able to transact a
disposal of some of that established product portfolio in the
next year or two," he told reporters on a conference call. "That
is not part of our future."
The British company announced a multi-part deal on Monday
that sees GlaxoSmithKline take the lead in running a consumer
health business with Novartis, while selling its oncology unit
to the Swiss company.
Witty said he continued to rule out traditional large-scale
M&A deals, in which large drugs company are bolted together,
instead favouring other tie-ups that focused on areas in which
GlaxoSmithKline could be a leading player.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle, Editing by Belinda Goldsmith)