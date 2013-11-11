ZURICH Nov 11 Swiss pharma group Novartis said on Monday it was selling its blood transfusion diagnostics unit to Spain's Grifols for $1.675 billion.

"The sale of the Novartis blood transfusion diagnostics unit enables us to focus more sharply on our strategic businesses while providing Grifols with a platform for global expansion," Joseph Jimenez, chief executive of Novartis, said in a statement.

The transaction requires customary regulatory approvals and is expected to be completed in the first half of 2014, Novartis said. (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; editing by Patrick Graham)