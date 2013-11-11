ZURICH Nov 11 Swiss pharma group Novartis
said on Monday it was selling its blood transfusion
diagnostics unit to Spain's Grifols for $1.675
billion.
"The sale of the Novartis blood transfusion diagnostics unit
enables us to focus more sharply on our strategic businesses
while providing Grifols with a platform for global expansion,"
Joseph Jimenez, chief executive of Novartis, said in a
statement.
The transaction requires customary regulatory approvals and
is expected to be completed in the first half of 2014, Novartis
said.
(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; editing by Patrick Graham)