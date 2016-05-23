ZURICH May 23 Novartis on Monday stuck
to its full-year forecast of $200 million in revenue from its
new heart failure medicine Entresto "as of right now", even as
analysts raised their estimates following an endorsement in
global medical guidelines.
"We're confident in the forecast we've laid out in the
first-quarter call," Chief Medical Officer Vas Narasimhan said
in an interview. "As of right now, there's no changes to the
outlook but we are also extremely confident in the long-term
outlook for this product."
The company has forecast peak annual sales eventually
topping $5 billion.
Introduced last year, Entresto got off to a sluggish start,
with only $17 million first-quarter sales. On Saturday, however,
U.S. and European heart experts gave the highest "Class 1"
recommendation to the medicine, buoying optimism sales in both
regions will accelerate.
Analysts at Leerink on Monday boosted their forecasts for
the drug in 2016 to $250 million.
(Reporting by John Miller, editing by David Evans)