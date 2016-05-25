ZURICH May 25 Novartis remains
confident that sales for its new heart failure medicine Entresto
will peak at around $5 billion, the Swiss drugmaker said in a
presentation for an investor event on Wednesday.
Introduced last year, Entresto got off to a sluggish start,
with only $17 million first-quarter sales. Novartis on Monday
stuck to its full-year forecast of $200 million in revenue from
Entresto "as of right now".
Novartis also said on Wednesday its Cosentyx product had the
potential to deliver around $4 billion to $5 billion in sales
across the dermatology and rheumatology indications.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields)