ZURICH May 25 Novartis remains confident that sales for its new heart failure medicine Entresto will peak at around $5 billion, the Swiss drugmaker said in a presentation for an investor event on Wednesday.

Introduced last year, Entresto got off to a sluggish start, with only $17 million first-quarter sales. Novartis on Monday stuck to its full-year forecast of $200 million in revenue from Entresto "as of right now".

Novartis also said on Wednesday its Cosentyx product had the

potential to deliver around $4 billion to $5 billion in sales across the dermatology and rheumatology indications.

