ZURICH Nov 28 Novartis' new heart
failure drug was granted a speedier evaluation by the European
health regulator, shortening the review by 60 days, the Swiss
drugmaker said on Friday.
Basel-based Novartis in August reported data for LCZ696,
which found the drug cut the risk of both cardiovascular death
and admissions to hospital by a fifth.
Novartis said it expected to ask EU regulators early next
year for approval to sell the drug, which it expected to be a
"multi-blockbuster" with sales between $2 billion and $5
billion. It also expected to submit the drug to U.S. health
regulators by next month.
