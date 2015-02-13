ZURICH Feb 13 Novartis' new heart failure drug was granted a speedier review by the U.S. drug regulator, shortening the review by four months, the Swiss drugmaker said on Friday.

Basel-based Novartis in August reported data for LCZ696, which found the drug cut the risk of both cardiovascular death and admissions to hospital by a fifth.

The shortened review means that the U.S Food and Drug Administration could approve the drug, expected to be a "multi-blockbuster" with sales between $2 billion and $5 billion, in August, Novartis said. (Reporting By Katharina Bart; Editing by Victoria Bryan)