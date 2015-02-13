BRIEF-Marksans Pharma's Goa plant gets approved by UK MHRA
* Says company's Goa plant has been approved by UK MHRA. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH Feb 13 Novartis' new heart failure drug was granted a speedier review by the U.S. drug regulator, shortening the review by four months, the Swiss drugmaker said on Friday.
Basel-based Novartis in August reported data for LCZ696, which found the drug cut the risk of both cardiovascular death and admissions to hospital by a fifth.
The shortened review means that the U.S Food and Drug Administration could approve the drug, expected to be a "multi-blockbuster" with sales between $2 billion and $5 billion, in August, Novartis said. (Reporting By Katharina Bart; Editing by Victoria Bryan)
* Says company's Goa plant has been approved by UK MHRA. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it plans to invest 78.5 billion won to set up a new plant in Chungju