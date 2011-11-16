* Novartis staff at Nyon plant on strike for one day

* Trade Union says strike to end at 2100 GMT

* Nyon plant employs 320 people, makes OTC products for Europe

* Novartis to slash 2,000 jobs in Switzerland, U.S.

ZURICH, Nov 16 Workers at Novartis AG's plant in Nyon called off a strike after one day when the Swiss drugmaker said it would definitely look at alternatives to closing the site and ways to keep jobs.

The 320 employees at the Nyon plant, which makes over-the-counter products for Europe, had gone on strike on Wednesday in protest against the planned closure of the site as Novartis axes jobs to keep costs under control in a tough pricing environment.

"Given these guarantees and this sign of open mindedness, the employees have unanimously decided to end its preventive strike action. Work will restart with the nightshift at 2200 (CET)," trade union Unia said after the drumaker's assurances.

The staff, which decided to strike as long as Novartis said the decision to close the plant was final, said they regretted, however, that Chief Executive Joe Jimenez had still not personally been in touch with the workers.

Unia also said the staff could strike again if Novartis were to prevent the dialogue from continuing in a constructive and transparent way.

Novartis said last month it would cut 1,100 jobs in Switzerland and close two sites there over the next three to five years, sparking an outcry from employee representatives and prompting demonstrations in Basel and Nyon.

"Novartis is looking forward to reviewing the concrete proposals of employee representatives and of the (canton of) Vaud government and how these proposals could make the Nyon site financially viable for Novartis, which is our desire," the group said in a statement.

The drugmaker also said Jimenez planned to meet with employees at the appropriate time.

At the end of October, protesters also gathered beside the villa of Novartis Chairman Daniel Vasella, one of Switzerland's highest-paid executives, to voice their opposition to the job cuts.

Novartis, which is also planning to cut jobs in the United States, is battling with pricing pressures as cash-strapped governments seek to pay less for medicines in a bid to try to plug holes in their budgets.

Over the past year, Novartis has been shifting its focus to specialty medicines to boost profitability and protect its bottom line. (Reporting by Katie Reid)