* New data confirms Afinitor extends PFS in type of advanced breast cancer

* Results being presented at San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium

* Regulatory filings planned by the end of year

ZURICH, Dec 8 Novartis AG's Afinitor, taken with a hormonal therapy from Pfizer, more than doubles the time women with a type of advanced breast cancer live without their disease getting worse, updated results of a late-stage study showed.

Women given Afinitor alongside Pfizer's oestrogen-blocker Aromasin, known generically as exemestane, had progression-free survival (PFS) of more than seven months compared with those only given the hormonal treatment, Novartis said.

The study findings represent an additional five months of follow-up data and come on top of the initial BOLERO-2 results that were presented at the European Multidisciplinary Cancer Congress (EMCC) in Stockholm in September.

This latest set of data, which showed that this treatment extended PFS to 7.4 months compared to 3.2 months with hormonal therapy alone, is being presented at this year's San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium.

Novartis said the side effects were consistent with those previously reported in trials of Afinitor.

Afinitor targets mTOR, a protein that acts as an important regulator of tumour cell division, blood vessel growth and cell metabolism. Novartis says there are around 220,000 newly diagnosed cases worldwide each year of the type of advanced breast cancer that could benefit from Afinitor.

Novartis is upbeat about the prospects for the drug, which is already approved for other types of cancer, such as kidney and a rare type of pancreatic cancer.

The Swiss drugmaker expects Afinitor, also known as everolimus, could generate an extra $1 billion or more in annual sales from its new use in breast cancer. It is planning to file for regulatory approval by the end of this year.

Novartis reported Afinitor sales of $243 million in 2010, but analysts expect that number to balloon if the drug is licensed in breast cancer. Thomson Reuters Pharma data show analysts on average forecast sales of $1.6 billion by 2016.

Novartis, which has a better track record than most rivals in bringing new drugs to market, is banking on its newest drugs to help it offset generic competition as its blood pressure medicine, Diovan, loses patent protection.

Novartis is seeking to use Afinitor to treat women with hormonal receptor-positive breast cancer who have not responded to initial hormonal therapy.

The hormone oestrogen promotes the growth of about two-thirds of breast cancers and hormonal therapies such as Aromasin, which block the effect of oestrogen or reduce its levels, are used to treat these hormone receptor-positive breast cancers.

But many breast cancer patients, and nearly all those with advanced forms of the disease where it has spread to other parts of the body, become resistant to hormonal therapy.