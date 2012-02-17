(Adds details, background, quotes)
LONDON Feb 17 The European Medicines
Agency (EMA) is recommending restrictions on the use of
aliskiren-containing medicines such as Novartis' blood
pressure drug Rasilez after a review found they are not suitable
for patients taking certain other drugs.
The agency said on Friday it was advising against combining
aliskiren with blood pressure medicines known as angiotensin
converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors or angiotensin receptor
blockers (ARBs) in patients with diabetes and patients with
kidney problems.
"In addition, the agency recommended the inclusion of a
warning that the combination of aliskiren and ACE inhibitor or
ARB is not recommended in all other patients because adverse
outcomes cannot be excluded," EMA said.
Novartis responded by saying it would revise its product
information on Rasilez.
Eight medicines containing aliskiren, a type of renin
inhibitor, are licensed for use in Europe for the treatment of
essential hypertension, or high blood pressure. "Essential"
means that there is no obvious cause for high blood pressure.
EMA launched a review of all aliskiren-containing medicines
in December 2011 after Rasilez was shown in an independent study
to increase the risk to patients with heart or kidney problems.
The ALTITUDE study, which was terminated early after
patients showed no benefit from using the drug, found there were
more cases of stroke, renal complications, hyperkalemia and
hypotension in patients who received aliskiren compared with
patients who received a placebo.
