ZURICH, April 23 Novartis AG plans to
invest over 500 million Swiss francs ($550 million) in a new
Swiss factory, underscoring its commitment to the country
following an uproar over planned job cuts last year.
The Swiss drugmaker said on Monday it expects the
manufacturing facility in Stein in northern Switzerland to be
fully operational by the end of 2016. It will replace an older
facility that will be partially demolished by 2016.
The investment follows a u-turn in January by Novartis on
its plans to close a plant in the small town of Nyon, which
makes over-the-counter products, after the proposed cuts met
with stiff opposition.
Novartis had planned to axe 1,100 jobs in Basel and Nyon as
it scrambles to cut costs in the face of patent expiries on some
of its biggest-selling medicines.
The Stein site is Novartis' largest production facility of
its pharmaceuticals division and currently employs some 1,400
staff. Products made in Stein are exported to over 150
countries.
Chief Executive Joseph Jimenez said the investment showed
Switzerland remained a key centre for Novartis.
The new facility, which will make solid forms dosages such
as pills and capsules, will allow Novartis to adapt production
to meet demand more quickly, the company said.
($1=0.9097 Swiss francs)
