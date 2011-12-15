(Adds details, background)
* No patients given Gilenya died on this trial
* Safety results broadly in line with previous Phase III
trials
ZURICH, Dec 15 A third late-stage trial of
Novartis' multiple sclerosis drug Gilenya did not
throw up any new safety issues with the pill, going some way to
alleviating concerns about possible risks linked to the
potential blockbuster.
The study results come just days after Novartis said it was
looking into whether the pill had caused the death of a
59-year-old patient who had just started therapy.
But Novartis said there had been no deaths in patients
treated with Gilenya on the trial and that safety and
tolerability were broadly consistent with the safety profile of
the medicine in previous Phase III trials.
This study, known as Study 2309, was mainly carried out to
give specific safety data for the Gilenya New Drug Application
that was submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration at
the end of 2009. Gilenya has since won approval there.
The drug, which is also licensed in Europe to treat the most
common form of MS, is a potential multibillion-dollar seller
that could help Novartis cope with price pressures and
competition from generics.
Its convenient dosing and encouraging results in clinical
trials are widely expected to make it a popular alternative to
current injections.
More than 500,000 people in the European Union live with MS,
a neurological condition that leads to a range of complex and
unpredictable symptoms.
The study also showed that patients treated with Gilenya had
a 48 percent reduction in annualised relapse rates at 24 months
compared to those given a placebo, meeting the main goal in the
study.
