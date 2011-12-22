LONDON Dec 22 The European Medicines
Agency said it would review the use of aliskiren-containing
medicines after blood pressure drug Rasilez made by Novartis
was shown in an independent study to increase the risk
to patients with heart or kidney problems.
The regulator said on Thursday it would assess data from the
ALTITUDE study, which was terminated early after patients showed
no benefit from using the drug.
There were more cases of stroke, renal complications,
hyperkalemia and hypotension in patients who received aliskiren
compared with patients who received a placebo.
Novartis was not immediately available to comment on
Thursday.
On Tuesday, the company said it was recommending the removal
from patients' treatment of products based on aliskiren, which
it markets as Rasilev in Europe and Tekturna in the United
States, and a review of their high blood pressure medication.
Eight medicines containing aliskiren, a type of renin
inhibitor, are licensed for use in Europe.