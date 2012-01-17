* Novartis to keep Nyon/Prangins plant open

* Had planned to close site as part of broader job cuts

* Reached deal with local authorities, employees

* Also trying to help those affected by cuts in Basel

ZURICH, Jan 17 Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG has backed down from plans to close a Swiss plant which makes over-the-counter products, after reaching a deal with local authorities and employees, it announced on Tuesday.

"The proposed solutions that are intended to secure a sustainable profitability of the Nyon/Prangins site include the reduction of fixed costs and cantonal tax relief over a limited period," Novartis said.

The group also said the plant's 320 staff would forego part of a pay increase for 2012 and those working a 37.5-hour week had agreed to work a 40-hour week.

Novartis had planned to axe 1,100 jobs in Basel and the small town of Nyon as it seeks to cut costs in the face of growing price pressures.

But the proposed cuts met with stiff opposition and protesters marched through the streets of Basel and gathered outside the villa of Chairman Daniel Vasella to demonstrate against the redundancies.

Novartis now intends to invest around 40 million Swiss francs ($41.9 million) over the next three to four years to modernise and increase productivity at the plant, it said.

Novartis also said it would probably manage to find other positions within the group for around a third of those affected by the job cuts in Basel and the possibility of early retirement for another third. ($1 = 0.9537 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Katie Reid; Editing by Greg Mahlich)