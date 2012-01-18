(Adds details, background)

* China backs Lucentis in Wet AMD, a leading cause of blindness

* Also backs Galvus to treat diabetes

ZURICH, Jan 18 Novartis AG's eye drug Lucentis and diabetes drug Galvus have won approval from the Chinese regulator, the Swiss drugmaker said on Wednesday, giving the group a boost in a one of the fastest-growing economies in the world.

China's State Food and Drug Administration is backing Lucentis' use in wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and Galvus to treat type 2 diabetes as an add-on to metformin, the standard treatment, Novartis said.

Wet AMD is a major cause of blindness and severe vision loss in people over 50 and there are an estimated 300,000 new wet AMD patients per year in China, Novartis said.

Meanwhile, as many as 75 million people have uncontrolled type 2 diabetes in China. The number Chinese with diabetes has nearly quadrupled in recent years, making it the country with the largest number of adults with diabetes in the world.

Novartis is currently scaling back costs to help it protect its bottom-line and profitability as key drugs like blood pressure treatment Diovan lose patent exclusivity.

Like most other pharmaceutical companies, Novartis is banking on growing demand from emerging markets to shore up its top line. (Reporting by Katie Reid; Editing by Erica Billingham)