ZURICH, Jan 18 Novartis said eye drug Lucentis and diabetes drug Galvus have won approval in China, giving the Swiss drugmaker a boost in a one of the fastest-growing economies in the world.

China's State Food and Drug Administration is backing use of Lucentis in wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and Galvus to treat type 2 diabetes as an add-on to metformin, the standard treatment, Novartis said on Wednesday.

Wet AMD is a major cause of blindness and severe vision loss in people over 50 and there are an estimated 300,000 new wet AMD patients per year in China, Novartis said.

Meanwhile, 75 million people have uncontrolled type 2 diabetes in China. The number of Chinese with diabetes has nearly quadrupled in recent years, making it the country with the largest number of adults with diabetes in the world.

"The announcement demonstrates Novartis' efforts to penetrate emerging markets, and in particular China which has grown into the third biggest healthcare market, with innovative therapies," Kepler Capital Markets analyst Martin Voegtli said.

"The commercial launch in China will contribute to the excellent growth prospects of the two products and support their status as a major growth driver for the pharmaceuticals division," Voegtli said.

Novartis is currently scaling back costs to help it protect its bottom-line and profitability as key drugs like blood pressure treatment Diovan lose patent exclusivity.

Like most other pharmaceutical companies, Novartis is banking on growing demand from emerging markets to shore up its top line.

Novartis shares were down 0.6 percent at 0822 GMT, compared with a 0.4 percent lower European healthcare index. (Reporting by Katie Reid; Editing by Erica Billingham and Hans-Juergen Peters)