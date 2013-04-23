China reports six new bird flu cases, one death
BEIJING, April 2 China reported six new cases of H7N9 bird flu including one death in Hunan after live poultry markets in the province were shuttered last month.
ZURICH, April 23 Swiss drugmaker Novartis said on Tuesday results from a 64-week study showed daily treatment with one of its investigational treatments helped ease conditions for patients suffering chronic lung disorders.
Novartis said once-daily treatment with its QVA149, a drug designed to free a patient's airways and make breathing easier, was more effective than another established treatment in preventing the condition of chronic lung patients from deteriorating and improving lung function.
Novartis is seeking to challenge GlaxoSmithKline's traditional domination of lung drugs by launching products such as QVA149, a treatment against chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
YANGON, April 1 Myanmar is training up hundreds of midwives in an effort to reduce the number of women who die in childbirth, one of many social policy reforms launched by the country as it emerges from decades of military rule.
WASHINGTON, April 1 President Donald Trump has neither a clear White House tax plan nor adequate staff yet to see through a planned tax reform, according to interviews with people in the administration, in Congress and among U.S. tax experts.