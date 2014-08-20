ZURICH Aug 20 Novartis said on
Wednesday it had signed an a deal to exclusively license its
experimental drugs for tuberculosis (TB) to the Global Alliance
for TB Drug Development.
Under the terms of the agreement, TB Alliance will take over
financial and operational responsibility for developing, seeking
approval and distributing the compounds, which were discovered
at the Novartis Institutes for Tropical Disease.
More than 8.6 million people fall sick with TB each year
leading to more than 1.3 million deaths, according to the World
Health Organisation.
Treating TB is a long process. Patients need to take a
cocktail of antibiotics for six months and many fail to complete
the treatment - fuelling growing drug resistance.
