ZURICH, Sept 24 Novartis's investigational medicine RLX030 reduced the number of deaths in patients with acute heart failure, the drugmaker said on Monday based on the results of a late-stage trial.

RLX030 is form of the human hormone relaxin-2. Serelaxin acts by relaxing the blood vessels, leading to reduced stress on the heart and kidneys, the firm said in a statement. (Reporting by Catherine Bosley)