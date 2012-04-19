BRIEF-China Wah Yan Healthcare enters into termination deed
* Says the group has considered that there may still be growth potential in its health management business
ZURICH, April 19 Novartis will present study data on its multiple sclerosis pill Gilenya at an upcoming academic conference, the Swiss drugmaker said on Thursday.
"The data being presented reinforce our confidence in the sustained efficacy and safety profile of Gilenya," said David Epstein, head of the pharmaceuticals division.
* U.S. FDA - on June 8, 2017, U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the first generic version of Truvada for the treatment of HIV-1