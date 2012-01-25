BRIEF- MediciNova completes off-floor distribution
* Says it completes the off-floor distribution of shares on June 13
ZURICH Jan 25 Novartis AG is bracing for lower profitability this year as key products like top-selling blood pressure drug Diovan face competition from cheaper rivals, the Swiss drugmaker said as it posted an 8 percent rise in quarterly core earnings.
Core earnings per share rose to $1.23, but this fell short of the average estimate of $1.28 in a Reuters poll. (Reporting by Katie Reid)
* Asx alert-Pharmaxis announces results of pivotal CF clinical trial-PXS.AX