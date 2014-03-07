ZURICH, March 7 Swiss drugmaker Novartis
said on Friday a final stage test of Jakavi, used to
treat patients with a rare blood cancer, had met its primary
endpoint and improved two key measures of disease control in
patients.
When compared to the best available therapy for polycythemia
vera, an incurable blood cancer associated with an
overproduction of blood cells, Jakavi was able to maintain red
blood cell volume without the need for phlebotomy and reduce
spleen size in certain patients, Novartis said.
The data would be submitted to worldwide regulatory
authorities this year, the drugmaker said.
(Reporting by Alice Baghdjian)