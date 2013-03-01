ZURICH, March 1 The European Commission has
approved Novartis' drug Ilaris for patients with an
often painful form of inflammatory arthritis, the drugmaker said
on Friday.
Novartis said the EU had approved the drug also known as
ACZ885 for patients with acute gouty arthritis who could not
tolerate other treatment options.
Ilaris, which blocks a protein called interleukin-1 beta
that is thought to increase inflammation, is already sold for
treating cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, a rare
inflammatory disorder.
In 2011, U.S. health regulators rejected Ilaris for use in
gout over concerns about side effects.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley)