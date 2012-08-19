* Novartis fighting denial of patent for cancer drug Glivec
* Hearing starts in Indian Supreme Court on Aug. 22
* Case marks latest clash between India and Big Pharma
By Kaustubh Kulkarni and Ben Hirschler
MUMBAI/LONDON, Aug 20 India's highest court will
hear final arguments starting this week in a landmark case over
drug patents that could change the rules for the country's
healthcare sector and potentially curb its global role as a
supplier of cut-price generic medicines.
The Supreme Court hearing pits Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG
against India's patent office, which has refused to
grant a patent on the company's cancer drug Glivec on the
grounds that it is not a new medicine but an amended version of
a known compound.
A patent would give Novartis exclusive marketing rights and
stop cheaper versions being produced by India's generic
drugmakers, who supply medicine to the country's 1.2 billion
people and to poorer nations across the world.
The case has rekindled tensions between Big Pharma and
India, following a decision by the patent office in March to
strip Germany's Bayer AG of its exclusive right to
sell another costly cancer drug, Nexavar, because most Indians
cannot afford it.
The hearing involving Novartis starts on Wednesday. It is
expected to last several weeks, with a verdict a month or two
later.
Western firms see huge potential in India's rapidly growing
economy but are wary of lax protection for intellectual
property. They argue India is failing to recognise valuable
medical innovation.
Their critics - who include international aid groups and
Indian generic drug manufacturers - say a win for Novartis would
jeopardise the supply of cheap medicine to hundreds of millions
of people in India and around the world, since India is the
world's biggest exporter of cheap generic drugs.
"The stakes are very high on both sides," said Leena
Menghaney, a manager in New Delhi for Medecins Sans Frontieres
(MSF), which relies on Indian-made generic drugs to treat AIDS
and other diseases in Africa and many poor countries.
Novartis' drug was approved in 2001 in the United States,
where it is sold under the trade name Gleevec and can cost
$70,000 a year. Patients take one or two pills a day, depending
on the dosage.
Discount programmes mean it is available for a lot less in
poor countries and in India more than 95 percent of patients
receive it free of charge under a company donation scheme,
according to Novartis. Indian generic versions, meanwhile, cost
about $2,500 a year.
Indian generic companies can produce drugs at a fraction of
the cost of originator firms like Novartis or Bayer because
their costs are lower and they do not need to plough money back
into future research.
PATENTS VS PATIENTS
Menghaney fears a decision by India's top court to make it
easier for drugmakers to win patents by giving way to Novartis
would undermine India's position as "pharmacy to the developing
world".
Novartis says such fears are unfounded, arguing there are
many legal ways to get cheap generic drugs to poorer nations.
A loss for Novartis in the case would not have a big
financial impact, since India is never likely to account for
more than a small fraction of Glivec's global sales, which
totalled $4.7 billion last year. The real concern for the
industry is that a rebuff would confirm India as a country where
patents are exceptionally hard to secure.
At the heart of the case is dispute over what level of
innovation is needed to secure a patent in India, where section
3(d) of the Indian Patent Law sets strict restrictions on
multiple patents for one drug.
Novartis has been fighting since 2006 to get a patent on an
amended form of Glivec, which oncologists view as a major
advance in treating chronic myeloid leukaemia and some
gastrointestinal cancers.
Its bid has been rejected because an older version of Glivec
was granted a patent in 1993 in some markets, although not in
India where drug patents were not applicable at the time.
The case matters to Novartis because India is an important
emerging market. The Swiss company says it needs certainty if it
is to invest in the country in the long term.
"The patent for Glivec is not really the issue here. It is
just an example of us wanting very clear legal clarity about
what kind of innovation is patentable," Paul Herrling, head of
the Novartis Institute for Tropical Diseases, told Reuters. The
institute is a unit of the pharmaceutical company that focuses
on diseases in the developing world.
In contrast to other countries, India's patent law prohibits
patents on a newer form of a known drug unless it offers a
significant advance in efficacy.
The aim is to prevent "evergreening", or adding new patents
that tweak a product to extend exclusivity. Novartis argues this
does not apply to Glivec, since the initial patent was for a
version of the drug that needed a major re-design to make it
effective.
"The judgment will have a far-reaching impact," said Deepak
Malik, analyst at brokerage Emkay, who believes other emerging
countries like Brazil and China will be watching closely.
Emerging market economies are increasingly wary about ceding
too much market power to Western drugmakers, who are targeting
their expanding middle classes as an important growth market at
a time when U.S. and European sales are flagging.
China, for example, recently amended its patent laws to
enable companies to produce generic versions of patented drugs
in certain circumstances, although the measure has not yet been
used.
It boils down to balancing patents against patients,
Menghaney of MSF believes.
"If you make patents easily available in India there will be
less ability to produce different kinds of generics," she said
in an interview. "Novartis wants patent quantity, while India
would like to see a more qualitative system that only awards
patents for truly new inventions."
(Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)