* New cancer pill LEEO11 starts Phase III tests December
* Rival to Pfizer's highly anticipated palbociclib drug
* Points to early competition in potential blockbuster field
By Ben Hirschler
LONDON, Nov 22 Novartis is hot on the
heels of Pfizer in developing a promising new type of
breast cancer drug that analysts believe could generate billions
of dollars in annual sales.
The Swiss drugmaker, which has previously kept its research
programme under wraps, revealed on Friday that its experimental
pill LEE011 was set to enter final-stage Phase III clinical
trials next month.
Pfizer's rival drug palbociclib - the first in the class -
is already in Phase III testing, but Novartis' rapid progress
means the U.S. group could face competition sooner than
expected. Both drugs are pills and work by blocking two enzymes
known as cyclin dependent kinases (CDK) 4 and 6.
The significance of the new targeted approach to fighting
cancer was highlighted in April when U.S. regulators granted a
"breakthrough therapy" designation to palbociclib, based on
impressive results seen in mid-stage trials.
Palbociclib is widely seen by investors as Pfizer's most
valuable compound in late-stage development and the company has
started several new clinical trials to maximise its potential.
Analysts currently expect annual palbociclib sales of $1.9
billion by 2019, according to consensus estimates compiled by
Thomson Reuters Pharma, and some think it could eventually sell
$5 billion if it is approved for multiple cancer types.
Because Novartis has not previously revealed mid-stage
clinical trial data for LEE011, analysts have not so far
modelled sales forecasts for that product.
STEALTHY ADVANCE
LEE011's rapid advance suggests that Novartis has stealthily
accelerated its development programme and "snuck up from
behind," according to Bernstein analyst Tim Anderson.
"Investors should therefore be aware that palbociclib could
face competition sooner than anticipated," he wrote in a
research note.
Eli Lilly also has a CDK 4/6 inhibitor in
development but it is further behind the other two drug
companies.
Novartis disclosed that LEE011 would progress into Phase III
clinical testing in a statement ahead of an investor
presentation later on Friday, in which it announced a $5 billion
share buyback programme and highlighted the potential of several
research projects.
Like palbociclib, LEE011 will be tested in combination with
a standard drug, letrozole, in postmenopausal women undergoing
treatment for advanced or metastatic breast cancer.
A total of 500 women are expected to be enrolled into the
Phase III study of LEE011 and the trial is due to complete in
November 2016, according to the U.S. National Institutes of
Health's ClinicalTrials.gov website.
Also like Pfizer, Novartis is hoping to use its drug beyond
breast cancer. The website reveals a total of 11 clinical trials
for LEE011 at various development stages, four of which are in
breast cancer. Other earlier-stage studies with LEE011 are
looking at melanoma, lymphoma and paediatric cancers.
Advances in understanding the molecular and genetic basis of
cancer means the disease is now a top priority for research
teams at many pharmaceutical companies.
Cancer drugs are expected to be the top-selling therapy area
in the coming years, with sales in developed markets forecast to
reach between $74 billion and $84 billion by 2017, according to
pharmaceutical information firm IMS Health.