* $5 bln buyback to take place over two years
* Targets 3-4 pct productivity gains per year through 2015
* No mention of plans for further divestments
By Caroline Copley
ZURICH, Nov 22 Swiss drugmaker Novartis
offered a sweetener to investors on Friday by starting
a $5 billion share buyback programme, but shied away from
announcing any radical surgery to its structure.
The Basel-based pharmaceutical firm is carrying out a broad
review of operations following the departure of veteran chairman
and one-time CEO Daniel Vasella, and is considering options for
its non-core assets that lack the scale to become world leaders.
In a statement on Friday before an investor day in London,
Novartis said it would allocate capital to a strong and growing
dividend, bolt on buys and a $5 billion share buyback to take
place over two years.
"Novartis has reached an inflection point, having fully
integrated Alcon and reduced debt," Chief Executive Joe Jimenez
said.
Some analysts had called for Novartis to throw a sweetener
to shareholders in the form of a buyback ahead of the loss of
exclusivity on its current biggest seller, cancer drug Glivec
from 2015 that could drag on mid-term growth.
The company said it would continue to cut costs to improve
productivity by consolidating its research sites worldwide and
expects to deliver roughly 3-4 percent in productivity gains per
year through 2015.
NO BIG BANG OVERHAUL
Expectations had run high prior to Friday that Novartis
might use the event to reveal whether it planned to take the
knife to more parts of its businesses.
Last week, Novartis took the first step in a
much-anticipated restructuring by agreeing to sell its blood
transfusion testing unit to Spain's Grifols for $1.7
billion.
But the drugmaker kept silent about any further plans to
sell off or bulk up its business in its statement.
Novartis is not alone in pondering divestments. The
healthcare industry is in the midst of a dealmaking wave as
global drugmakers shed underperforming assets to extract trapped
value, while simultaneously trying to bolster their new drug
pipelines by buying up smaller firms.
There has been speculation that its animal health unit,
which Citi analysts estimate could have an enterprise value
(equity plus debt) of roughly $4 billion, could be next on the
block. But some analysts have become more cautious about the
scale of any restructuring at the Swiss firm.
"We think it will not be as dramatic as some have hoped
for," Jefferies analysts, who were among the earliest champions
of a strategic overhaul, wrote in a note last month.
Novartis also updated investors on its pharmaceutical
business and highlighted cancer drugs, including LDK378 for
non-small cell lung cancer, as among the most promising
treatments in its pipeline.
It said it would start phase III trials for its experimental
drug LEE011 in breast cancer in December, which analysts at
Bernstein said could mean quicker-than-expected competition for
Pfizer's palbociclib, also in phase III development.