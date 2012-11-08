ZURICH Nov 8 Swiss drugmaker Novartis
said its pharmaceutical division could produce 14 or more
blockbusters by 2017 as it bets on the success of its oncology
pipeline, and heart and respiratory drugs.
Novartis said it had 139 projects in clinical development
including more than 73 new molecular entities spread across a
wide area of diseases, in a statement published ahead of an
investor event in Boston later on Thursday.
Among the products it hails as its most promising are
serelaxin and LCZ686 to treat patients with heart failure as
well as drugs for psoriasis and multiple sclerosis.
Novartis said it plans to file serelaxin for regulatory
approval in the United States and Europe in early 2013.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley)